Fort Pierce Deep Sea: June 2019

School’s out, lines in!

While the children say goodbye to school for summer break, our favorite fish species are summer schooling. First in class will be the mutton and gray snappers, and they will be thick and hungry for some reel-education before they plunge into the icy fish boxes. Grouper season is wide open, and these grumpy reef-bullies are just looking for a good fight. No better way to shut their big mouths than a sardine or squid on a hook!

So, take a kid fishing! Summertime seas are calm and inviting, making it the perfect time to take your favorite junior angler out for a deep-sea adventure. Not only will you get the chance to convey years of fishing wisdom, but also the chance to catch the grumpiest of groupers and the for the bragging rights of a lifetime and a tale of salty sea beast.

Summer is all about big fish and big numbers. Once the water temperature starts rising, we recommend fishing a bit deeper to find the cooler water. Try structures and ledges between 70 to 90 feet of water, and be prepared to tug against some truly prehistoric looking snappers and groupers. These bruisers easily weigh into the double digits, so be sure to beef up your arsenal with higher test line and a reel that holds enough line if the fish decides to take a run.

Beat the heat and take advantage of the nighttime bite offshore. Nighttime excursions will yield phenomenal catches. We will be hitting the same honey-holes in 70 to 90 feet but without the blistering sun over-head. Not only is night-time at sea an amazing experience, the catches will be packed full of snapper, grouper with chance encounters of a nocturnal mahi or cobia.

Before you go, don’t forget to pack your sunshine defenses and keep an eye out for June’s notorious afternoon thunderstorms, which move in quick and can cause real harm. For daily fishing reports and catches log on to www.theladychris.com or catch us on Facebook and Instagram!

We wish you a fun and safe summer and look forward to seeing you on board the Lady Chris and fishing the Treasure Coast

Tight lines and good vibes!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Cole Hazellief

Lady Chris Charters

(772) 971-7179

Website: www.TheLadyChris.com