Fort Pierce Deep Sea: March 2021

March madness – a northward turn.

March 20th marks the northward equinox and both the sun and migratory species will be on the move along the Treasure Coast!

Cast for cobia! When the manta rays glide by our shores, their trusted wingman, the mighty cobia, will be riding shotgun. If you spot a large shadow under the surface, make a slow turn and run along-side with a pitch rod ready. Chances are that a fat cobia will be swimming in the manta ray’s wake! Use a jig with enough weight for a good long cast and prepare to brawl with a 100-pound brute!

While cruising the shores, make sure to drop in on the snapper schools. Hit the right coordinates and chum up for some action. Keep you bottom gear beefed up for the “size large” snapper ready to take the bait. Try to find structures or reefs in the 70-to-90 foot range, and you may land a trophy catch. Grey, mangrove, and mutton snappers are excited and ready to rattle in the cooler!

The mahi-mahi will be running in schools, with peanuts, cows and big bulls in the mix! The mahi will hit anything that moves around the surface. Keep an eye out for bird action, sargassum lines, flotsam around the edge of the warm currents. Troll some ballyhoo (mahi are not picky eaters) or your lucky lure, and when hooked up, keep the first mahi in the water swimming near the boat and check for others following. Keep the pitch rod ready to cast, hook up, and repeat.

If you do not have a ride out, call us! We sail everyday weather permitting and will take you directly to the best catchin’ spots off Fort Pierce and the Treasure Coast. All you need is to bring sunscreen, a good attitude and be ready to reel in the big one!

Tight lines and good vibes from the Lady Chris and crew!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Cole Hazellief

