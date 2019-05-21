Fort Pierce Deep Sea: May 2019

In May we slay!

May is a highly anticipated month for Fort Pierce anglers, captains and crew. Grouper season is open, snapper fishing is on fire, and the season of fair weather and tournament fishing is upon us.

Springtime makes for some beautiful days on the water and offshore deep sea fishing opportunities are now at a peak and our sights are set on reeling in some fat groupers! Fishermen have patiently been waiting for the first day of May when the Florida grouper season opens, and now is the time to navigate far out to the deep blue waters and get deep down and dirty with these line peeling predators. Chart a course out to a reef and get ready to catch some of the gargantuan groupers that have been resting up during winter and early spring,

Pack a cooler deep with ice, use a sabiki rig to catch some live bait, and bring your big guns. Look for structures in deep water, get close to bottom and wait for the strike. Chances are a gag or red will be running back toward it’s hole with our bait so stay alert and ready to add drag.

The Lady Chris will be filling fish boxes with mangrove and mutton snappers, adding color and taste to lunches and dinners all along the Treasure Coast. The snappers will be stacking up along the reefs, and we can’t reel ‘em up fast enough. Snapper have been packing on the pounds and are weighing well into the double-digits, just another reason for taking a trip in May. If you are looking to hook the snapper of your dreams the month of May will present the opportunity.

There is so much to love about this month. Here’s to grouper season, monstrous mangos, muttons and of course the local fishing tournaments. Take advantage of the serene weather and the action filled days of Treasure Coast fishing that is readily available.

Check out theladychris.com to see what you have been missing out on, check out our website with reports on the latest catches or better yet, book a trip and get your picture printed in this fine publication! We look forward to seeing you out with a fish in your hand and a smile on your face!

Tight lines and good vibes!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Cole Hazellief

