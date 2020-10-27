Fort Pierce Deep Sea: Nov. 2020

November is a time to be thankful for the calm days with cool crisp air as we approach winter season. The winter winds are picking up, but on the days that we can make it offshore there will be an abundance of fish to catch. Grab your lucky hat and bring the family along for a great day of fishing on the Treasure Coast.

Though November can get a little gusty, a bit of wind helps to cool things down on deck and offers November will be filled with mahi, mackerel, grouper and snapper.

Grouper fishing will be excellent as the cooler water will turn these grumpy guys frisky. Get ready for some mighty fish brawls as the gag and red grouper will be taking the bait and become the main course on a stacked menu of delicious table fare. Be sure to claim your heavy weight grouper title before season closes Dec. 31.

Both mackerel and mahi will also be on the scene. These acrobatic species will make their presence known near the surface and along weedlines, so prepare for some surface breaking action. The mahi bite has been on fire, and the reports promise catches throughout the month. We recommend a 20-wide reel with 20-pound mono, rigged with frozen ballyhoo and a slow troll keeping an eye on bird action and flotsam. So, fire up the smoker and prepare some fish-dip or some tender flash-fried mahi bites for the Thanksgiving table!

Bottom fishing continues to be the main focus and anglers are catching some nice sized grey and mutton snappers. The high quality and quantity of snapper will stay steady, and the snappers will still be nice and fat from the summer. There will be a shift in habitat as snappers tend to migrate toward warmer waters. If the bite is not on at your local honey hole, head closer to the warm Gulf Stream and keep an eye out for temperature changes in the water.

Keep your reel spooled up and ready to go so that you can take advantage of the cool and fish-able days of November. We look forward to seeing you on the water. Find up-to-date reports on our website www.theladychris.com and see daily catches and familiar faces on our Instagram wall-of-fame.

Tight lines and good vibes!

