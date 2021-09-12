Fort Pierce Inshore: Aug. 2021

The inshore fishing should be red hot for trout and redfish on the flats, both to the north and south in the river. First light and just before dark will be the best times. For the trout try using live baits like a pilchard or a pigfish and fish them under a popping cork. Also try an artificial bait like a D.O.A. Bait Buster or some other top water bait. Use the natural-colored baits. Later in the morning, fish a little deeper and use a live shrimp. For the redfish, you will want to try the same baits along with a gold spoon. Fish the docks along both north and south Indian River Drive and around any mangroves.

The snapper bite should continue to be good along the channel edges and around the local bridges. Try using a live shrimp on a 2-foot leader of 20-pound fluorocarbon, a ½-ounce weight and a #2 hook.

Catch and release snook action should be good in the Fort. Pierce Inlet when fishing with live baits. Remember to fish the baits on the bottom in the inlet or freeline them up around the rocks.

The whiting bite should remain steady in the surf. Use a piece of fresh dead shrimp. You may also get a few pompano.

