Fort Pierce Inshore: Dec. 2020

Everything should start changing with the inshore fishing in December with the fronts starting to push down from the north. Look for some good catch and release trout action around the deeper cuts and stay along the deeper ends of the flats. A live shrimp fished under a popping cork is hard to beat.

The redfish action should continue to improve around the Fort Pierce Inlet and the local bridges. A small live crab, a shrimp or a piece of cut bait will do just fine. You will need to fish these baits on the bottom with a small weight and a #2 circle hook.

With snook season closed, look for plenty of catch and release action around the bridges, in the Fort Pierce Inlet and at the Jetty. Your best choice of baits will be a live pinfish or pigfish, a select size shrimp or for artificial, try a Redtail Hawk.

The bottom fishing will start changing with plenty of sheepshead and black drum around the docks and bridges. Use a small live shrimp, a piece of frozen shrimp or fiddler crabs and fish them on a #2 long shank hook with a small weight and a 20-pound fluorocarbon leader.

There should be plenty of fish in the surf to keep you busy with catches of whiting, a few pompano, bluefish, Spanish mackerel and even a snook or two.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Joe Ward

Capt. Joe’s River Charters

(772) 201-5770 or (722) 461-1335

Email: CWard11605@aol.com