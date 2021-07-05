Fort Pierce Inshore: July 2021

The inshore fishing should be in full swing for trout, tripletail, redfish and snapper. The trout action should be best at first light with top water baits or a live pilchard or greenie. Free line it with a 2/0 live bait hook. As the sun comes up you will want to try a live shrimp and fish it under a popping cork in three-to-five-feet of water. You will want to try places like Harbor Branch, Bear Point or the Midway Road area.

Look for the tripletail around the channel markers to the south in the river starting at the 191 and working your way south. Use a live shrimp – the bigger the better – on a ¼ ounce troll-rite hook.

The best bite for the redfish should be around the docks along both north and south Indian River Drive. Again, live shrimp fished under a popping cork should do the job.

The snapper fishing should be best around the full moon along the channel edges and around the area bridges. These fish will be taking live shrimp or small white baits fished on a #2 hook and a ½ ounce weight.

The catch and release snook action will be good in the Fort Pierce Inlet for anglers using a live bait like a pinfish, pigfish, mullet or a pilchard and fish them on the bottom.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Joe Ward

Capt. Joe’s River Charters

(772) 201-5770 or (722) 461-1335

Email: CWard11605@aol.com