Fort Pierce Inshore: March 2021

The inshore bite for redfish should be good in the deeper holes up around Jack Island and Queen’s Cove. Try a D.O.A. Bait Buster or a live shrimp fished under a popping cork. As the day warms up the redfish will come up onto the flats and take the same baits.

The trout fishing should remain good as long as the water temps don’t drop too much more. For trout, free line a live pilchard or again a live shrimp under a popping cork.

The snook action in the turning basin and the Fort Pierce Inlet will be good when using pinfish or pigfish and fish them on the bottom. The tide changes will be your best time to fish.

Around the local bridges the snapper, black drum and sheepshead are all taking live shrimp, clams or a piece of cut bait.

There should still be plenty of mackerel, bluefish and jacks working their way in the Fort Pierce Inlet as they follow the bait schools.

The pompano bite should be good in the surf when using clams or sand fleas along with some whiting and croakers.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Joe Ward

Capt. Joe’s River Charters

(772) 201-5770 or (722) 461-1335

Email: CWard11605@aol.com