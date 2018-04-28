Fort Pierce Inshore: May 2018

Look for the inshore fishing to improve this month as the water temps warm up. The snook action around the Fort Pierce Inlet and at the area’s bridges should be red hot for anglers using live baits fished on a 5/0 live bait hook and enough lead to hold the bottom. You will want to try a hand-picked shrimp, pinfish or a pilchard.

The redfish bite should also be good at places like Jack Island, Round Island and around Harbor Branch. Try a live shrimp or a small crab fished under a popping cork on a 20-pound fluorocarbon leader and a #2 circle hook.

Look for plenty of big trout on the flats during the early morning and late afternoon. Your bait of choice will be a live pilchard either free lined or fished under a popping cork.

Around the full moon don’t forget the snapper bite should be on. Try the channel edges both to the north and south in the Intercoastal. Fish a live shrimp or small white baits on the bottom. I like a #2 hook, a ½- to-1-ounce weight and about 2-feet of fluorocarbon leader. Don’t forget the red bead between the weight and the swivel.

The tripletail bite should still be good at the channel markers both to the north and south in the river.

On the beach try your luck on the pompano and whiting with shrimp, clams or sand fleas. Remember that snook season closes the end of May and remains closed June, July and August.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Joe Ward

Capt. Joe’s River Charters

(772) 201-5770 or (722) 461-1335

Email: CWard11605@aol.com