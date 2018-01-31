Fort Pierce Inshore-Nearshore: Feb. 2018

Looking forward to February and the opening of snook season on the first of the month. The action should be red hot around the Fort Pierce Inlet and the local bridges. I will be using two baits, first is a live bait like a pinfish, pigfish or a greenie and fish them on the bottom using a 30-to-40-pound fluorocarbon leader and a 6/0 live bait hook and just enough weight to hold the bottom. Or, I will try a 1.5-ounce or 2-ounce Flair Hawk, and the color I like is chartreuse and white, but everyone has their favorite color. You will need to fish these jigs on the bottom and slow. Bounce them off the bottom at places like the jetty and/or the wall at the turning basin. If you are fishing at the jetty, a live shrimp on a .25-ounce jig head will work too.

Look for a good redfish bite at places like the docks along South Indian River Drive. The top bait to use should be a live shrimp and an ⅛-ounce or ¼-ounce jig head and a 20-pound fluorocarbon leader.

The bottom fishing should also be good around the bridges and channel edges for sheepshead, black drum, bluefish and Spanish macks. Try a small weight like a ½-to1-ounce and about 24-inches of fluorocarbon and a #2 long shank hook. Live shrimp, fiddler crabs or frozen shrimp will work just fine.

There should be more pompano down in the river for anglers fishing with sand fleas or live shrimp. Fish on the sand bars to the south of the South Bridge and fish on the start of the outgoing tide.

