Fort Pierce Inshore-Nearshore: Aug. 2017

Profile photo of Capt. Joe Ward 11
Danny Maroscci with a 55-pound dolphin he caught out of Fort Pierce in 180 feet of water. Photos provided by Capt. Joe Ward.

The summer patterns are in full swing, so the best times to be on the water is just before first light until about 9 a.m. and from 6 p.m. until dark. The rest of the day is going to be too hot and on most days, there will be rain showers in the mid afternoon. In the morning, the trout and redfish bite will be at places like Bear Point, Midway Road area and at Harbor Branch.  The bite should be red hot when using top water baits like a Zara Spook, D.O.A. or a MirrOLure, all in the natural colors. As the sun gets up, go to a live bait like a pilchard, finger mullet or a shrimp. The snapper fishing should be good along the channel edges and the local bridges when using a live shrimp fished on a .25-ounce Troll-Rite hook and a 20-pound fluorocarbon leader.  For the afternoon fishing, try a live shrimp fished under a popping cork or a soft plastic bait like a D.O.A shrimp or a Bait Buster or a fluke jig.  Try the area around Queen’s Cove and Round Island. Fish up tight around the mangroves. The tripletail are still here. Just fish around the channel markers with a Troll-Rite hook and a live shrimp.  The Fort Pierce Inlet should be full of catch and release snook. Your best choice of baits will be a pigfish, pinfish or a pilchard fished on the bottom at your favorite spot, like the cleaning tables or Judy Rock.  There should be tarpon at several places in St. Lucie County.  First around the Fort Pierce Inlet, next in the turning basin and last down by Big Mud Creek. All the fish will be around just before daylight and just before dark.  Free lining a live mullet will be your best choice.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Joe Ward
Capt. Joe’s River Charters
(772) 201-5770 or (722) 461-1335
Email: CWard11605@aol.com
www.captjoeward.com 

Profile photo of Capt. Joe Ward
Capt. Joe Ward has been fishing the inshore waters of Fort Pierce for over 50 years. He provides guided fishing charters on the Indian River Lagoon in Fort Pierce, Vero Beach, Jensen Beach, Port St. Lucie and Stuart, Florida. In his "spare time", Capt. Joe and his wife Cammie dedicate their time to running Capt. Joe's Bait & Tackle (located on the Fort Pierce Inlet at the Dockside Inn and Resort) and Treasure Coast Casters, a 501(c)(3) that teaches youth about fishing and the importance of marine conservation. To reach Capt. Joe, call (772) 201-5770 or visit his website.
X