Fort Pierce Inshore-Nearshore: Aug. 2017

The summer patterns are in full swing, so the best times to be on the water is just before first light until about 9 a.m. and from 6 p.m. until dark. The rest of the day is going to be too hot and on most days, there will be rain showers in the mid afternoon. In the morning, the trout and redfish bite will be at places like Bear Point, Midway Road area and at Harbor Branch. The bite should be red hot when using top water baits like a Zara Spook, D.O.A. or a MirrOLure, all in the natural colors. As the sun gets up, go to a live bait like a pilchard, finger mullet or a shrimp. The snapper fishing should be good along the channel edges and the local bridges when using a live shrimp fished on a .25-ounce Troll-Rite hook and a 20-pound fluorocarbon leader. For the afternoon fishing, try a live shrimp fished under a popping cork or a soft plastic bait like a D.O.A shrimp or a Bait Buster or a fluke jig. Try the area around Queen’s Cove and Round Island. Fish up tight around the mangroves. The tripletail are still here. Just fish around the channel markers with a Troll-Rite hook and a live shrimp. The Fort Pierce Inlet should be full of catch and release snook. Your best choice of baits will be a pigfish, pinfish or a pilchard fished on the bottom at your favorite spot, like the cleaning tables or Judy Rock. There should be tarpon at several places in St. Lucie County. First around the Fort Pierce Inlet, next in the turning basin and last down by Big Mud Creek. All the fish will be around just before daylight and just before dark. Free lining a live mullet will be your best choice.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Joe Ward

