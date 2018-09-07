Fort Pierce Inshore / Nearshore: Sept. 2018

As summer is winding down, everyone is looking forward to the opening of snook season on September 1. Despite all the fresh water runoff we have had this summer, I think that the snook season will be a good one. The Fort Pierce inlet will be good for anglers fishing live baits like greenies, croakers, pinfish and pigfish. You will need to fish these baits on the bottom around your favorite rocks. I like to use a 24-inch, 40-pound fluorocarbon leader, a 6/0 live bait hook and 6-to-8-ounce weight.

Snook Tips

For snook around the bridges and in the turning basin, I will use the same rig but with a lighter weight, a half-ounce to 3-ounce. The trout bite should still be good at places with grass and sand pockets. Try a live shrimp fished under a popping cork. For the leader try a 15-or20-pound fluorocarbon and about 18-inches and a #2 Kahle hook. For the artificials, try a D.O.A, Bait Buster, Zara Spook or a Chug Bug.

Redfish Tips

Look for redfish to be around the docks along both north and south Indian River Drive. Try a live shrimp on an eighth-ounce or quarter-ounce jig head around the docks. Bump up your leader to a 30-pound fluorocarbon and about 24-inches.

Jacks

Look for plenty of big jacks working the Fort Pierce inlet and around the local bridges. They will be taking anything live or shiny.

Snapper

Around the full moon there should be a good snapper bite along the channel edges with fish going to two-pounds. They will be taking a live shrimp, small crab or cut baits. Fish them on a #2 Kahle hook with 24-inches of fluorocarbon leader and a half-ounce weight.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Joe Ward

Capt. Joe’s River Charters

(772) 201-5770 or (722) 461-1335

Email: [email protected]