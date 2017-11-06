Fort Pierce Inshore: Nov. 2017

This month should be the turning point for inshore fishing. The sheepshead, black drum and croakers should start showing up around the Fort Pierce Inlet and the area bridges. Use small live shrimp or fiddler crabs fished on a #2 long shank hook with an 18-inch piece of 20-pound leader and just enough weight to hold the bottom. Try places like the North and South bridges or around the water treatment plant. The Spanish macks and bluefish should also start towards the end of the month. Look for the bait and the birds around the inlet and you will find the fish. These fish will take anything shiny like a Gotcha, flash jigs or a spoon. For live bait, try a finger mullet free lined with a 2/0 or a 3/0 live bait hook and remember to use a small piece of wire leader. The snook fishing should remain steady around the bridges and in the turning basin. Live baits like a pinfish, pigfish or a white bait will be hard to beat. As the water temps start to cool, try throwing a Flair Hawk at the jetty, the walls and around the bridge fenders. The trout and redfish action around the flats will be good in the morning and evening. Live shrimp fished under a popping cork for the trout and a piece of cut ladyfish for the reds. And, as usual there will be plenty of jacks and ladyfish all over the place and they will be taking just about anything you can throw at them.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Joe Ward

Capt. Joe’s River Charters

(772) 201-5770 or (722) 461-1335

Email: CWard11605@aol.com

www.captjoeward.com