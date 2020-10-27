Fort Pierce Inshore: Nov. 2020

Fort Pierce’s inshore fishing should be improving in November as the cold fronts arrive. Look for good action in the Fort Pierce Inlet–bluefish, Spanish mackerel and lots of big jacks feeding on the bait schools that will be coming in and out with the tides. Try a 1-or-2-ounce spoon or a Gotcha Jig fished on a small leader and 20-pound line. Make sure you are able to make long casts.

Around the bridges the snook fishing should be really good on the tide changes for anglers using live baits like pinfish, pigfish or a mullet. Fish the baits on the bottom and use a 40-pound fluorocarbon leader with a 5/0 live bait hook.

There should be some good snapper action around the Fort Pierce bridges and along the channel edges. Try using small live baits live pigfish or pinfish or even live shrimp.

If it is a fish dinner you are looking for, then try the docks along Indian River Drive or the channel markers for a good stringer of sheepshead. Use a ¼-ounce jig head, 20-pound fluorocarbon leader and a live shrimp. You may even pick up a redfish when fishing this set up.

The trout action should be good on the deeper sides of the flats and in the deeper cuts. A pigfish or a live shrimp will be your best choice.

Along the channel edges you can also get a few black drum, sheepshead and snapper and they will all be taking a live shrimp.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Joe Ward

Capt. Joe’s River Charters

(772) 201-5770 or (722) 461-1335

Email: CWard11605@aol.com