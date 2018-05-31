Fort Pierce Inshore/Nearshore: June 2018

Everything should start to heat up in June, including the weather. The best inshore action should be from first light until about 9 a.m. and from 6 p.m. until dark. During these hours, try a topwater bait like a Zara Spook or Chug Bug, and for the anglers who like to throw soft plastic baits, try a D.O.A. Bait Buster. For the rest of you who like live bait, try a pigfish, mullet, shrimp or a crab. This method will catch a snook, trout, redfish and lots of big jacks, but remember snook season is closed. Try to handle the fish as little as possible when releasing. Try places like Harbor Branch, Round Island or Queen’s Cove to the north and to the south you can try Bear Point, Herman’s Bay or the docks along South Indian River Drive. The snapper fishing should also be good around the bridges and the channel edges. A live shrimp fished on a #2 hook, a 20-pound fluorocarbon leader and a ½-to-1-ounce lead should work just fine. There will be some sheepshead and black drum to keep you busy too. A live shrimp, or even a piece of frozen shrimp, will work for these fish.

Tarpon should be here in full force in the Fort Pierce Inlet, the Moorings and around the Big Mud Creek area. Try using a live mullet. On the beach you can look for whiting, pompano, jacks and even a few bluefish.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Joe Ward

Capt. Joe’s River Charters

(772) 201-5770 or (722) 461-1335

Email: CWard11605@aol.com

www.captjoeward.com