Fort Pierce Offshore: April 2021

The king fishing is starting to get red hot in 60-to-80 foot of water. The bait of choice right now are blue runners and goggle eyes. There is a great chance of catching multiple fish over 30 pounds this time of year. Fish around reef areas, like the Amazon and the rocky bottom in 80 foot of water from Fort Pierce to Sebastian.

There is a decent sailfish and mahi-mahi bite right now in 100-to-300 foot of water. Trolling ballyhoo around four-to-six miles per hour has been the most effective way to catch them. Look for color changes, temperature changes, and weed lines/floating structure to target these mahi- mahi. Don’t forget to keep an eye out this time of year for cobia on the beach as well. They could be swimming under large rays working their way down the beach!

Lastly, the bottom fishing is excellent right now. There are big mangroves and mutton snapper to be caught in 80 feet of water. Use a long leader, 8-to 10-feet, preferably 40-pound fluorocarbon and a smaller 3/0 – 4/0 hook to get more bites and catch bigger fish. Stay safe and good luck out on the water!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Colton Hester

Sonna Girl Fishing Charters

(772) 293-5342

colton@sonnagirlfishing.com

www.sonnagirlfishing.com