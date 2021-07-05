Fort Pierce Offshore: July 2021

Temperatures are rising, the wind is calming down, and we are headed full swing into our summer weather pattern. This means that we are also jumping into our summer fish patterns as well.

Nearshore during July, you will find schools of bait along the beaches that will have hungry snook, jacks, and even large tarpon lurking around. For those that enjoy a challenge, these fish can be caught on a fly, or just simply with a live greenie or pilchard. I recommend a stout rod with 30-pound braid mainline and a 50-to-80-pound fluorocarbon leader in order to land these beasts once you hook them up. I have been getting reports of jacks over 30 pounds and tarpon in the 50-to-80-pound range. There will also be some kingfish mixed in with these bait schools which are a blast to catch on light tackle. However, do not forget your wire leader! These fish are large in the 15-to-35 foot of water area and can range from 20-to-60 pounds. Therefore, being prepared with the right tackle is critical. If you have any questions about what tackle to use make sure to stop by Whites Tackle in Fort Pierce, Vero Beach, Stuart, or even Jupiter. They will be able to get you fixed up to land these nearshore beasts.

Offshore on the 80-foot reef I will be mainly switching to a full live bait operation. I do not do much ballyhoo trolling after June as the fish seem to come in closer to shore due to the Gulf Stream heating up to temps in the low 80s. There are not as many changes in temperature as well out there, which makes targeting weed lines and rips much more difficult. While fishing 70-to-90 feet of water I am always looking to mark rocks on the bottom with bait around them. This is a great indicator that predatory fish such as kingfish, cobia, mahi, and even wahoo this time of year may be around. There is always a resident sailfish or two roaming around as well that love to come eat a slow trolled live bait. When bait fishing, also keep your eye out for sardines around the #2 sea buoy outside of the Fort Pierce Inlet and the 12A buoy south of the Fort Pierce Inlet. These are my bait of choice for slow trolling and for bottom fishing this time of year. If you cannot find sardines, live pilchards and greenies will work for trolling and bottom fishing. Some bigger baits that I use to slow troll are blue runners, and goggle eyes. These bigger baits will result in bigger bites.

Lastly, fishing the bottom deep in 120-to-200 feet of water will show some rewards of grouper and amberjacks as they should be hanging around large rocks and artificial reefs.

Do not forget the dates for this year’s red snapper season are July 9, 10 and 11. These fish can be found in 70-to-90 foot of water around rockpiles and ledges, as well as in 150-to-200 foot of water near large rocks and wrecks. Recommended tackle for red snapper when fishing shallower is 30-pound braid mainline with a 8-to-10 foot, 40-pound fluorocarbon leader. When I am fishing the deeper water, I like to use a large bent butt rod with a TLD 50 reel. I use 80-pound mono backing to fill the reel up and save some money. I then spool on about 250 yards of 65-pound braid mainline. This allows me to break off once or twice and not have to respool my reel. I then use 10 feet of 80-pound fluorocarbon with anywhere from a 5-6/0 circle hook. I have this all connected with a three-way swivel with 20-to-40 ounces of lead depending on the current. Bait of choice is squid, live sardines, live pilchards, fresh grunts, and even frozen cigar minnows. If it will stay on the hook, the red snapper will eat it.

Good luck and tight lines!

