Fort Pierce Offshore: March 2021

Getting out offshore in March can naturally be tough to do, there are many days that the wind will be blowing a little too hard to get out. However, if you can get out there is a very good possibility that you will be rewarded with some fish. Normally, we get a run of mahi-mahi out of Fort Pierce in April and May, but there are some years where that run happens to come a couple weeks early and the boats that are out there when they come through do very well.

Aside from the mahi-mahi fishing there are still some sailfish around to be caught as well, with a lingering blackfin tuna or two around. This year there has been more reports of large blackfin tuna being caught (8-to-20 pounds) than in previous years. I would recommend keeping those cedar plugs out in the center of your spread as the long bait.

The wahoo fishing has been hit or miss, but there is always the possibility to catch one while trolling for mahi-mahi. To catch these offshore trolling fish, I recommend focusing on 85-to-350 foot of water and trolling ballyhoo or artificial lures anywhere from 4-to-6 knots.

The amberjack fishing is still consistent in 100-to-200 foot of water around wrecks and reefs.

Snapper fishing will continue to be good this month in 60-to-80 foot of water. There are also some very large kingfish to be caught from 30-to-80 foot of water. These fish are most effectively caught slow trolling live blue runners on wire rigs.

Lastly, if you’re doing some snook fishing, look to catch croakers for live bait along the north beach reef areas and drop offs.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Colton Hester

