Fort Pierce Offshore: March 2022

I hope everyone’s 2022 is starting out great and you already have some fish stories to tell. March is upon us which means the trolling bite will begin picking up and our temperatures will be rising.

There are plenty of blackfin tuna to be caught in 120-to-400 foot of water. Troll a cedar plug and small ballyhoo to have the best action. The darker skirts on the ballyhoo and a plain cedar colored cedar plug will provide the best results.

Our mahi-mahi are starting to show up as well. Expect fish in the 15-to-30-pound range to begin showing up in those same depth ranges. You still have a chance at a large resident sailfish as well while fishing for theses mahi.

The king fishing on the offshore bar should remain productive. You can troll spoons or use live greenies and blue runners to have the best results. There will be commercial kingfish fleets out locating the fish. If you’re around a commercial kingfish boat, then you’re close to the motherlode of fish.

There will be some cobia mixed in with the kingfish around the 65-to-80-foot areas so be sure to keep an eye out for them on the surface. Fishing a downrigger down 45-to-50 feet will prove to be crucial in getting one of these fish to bite as well.

On the bottom we will see mangrove and mutton snapper active as the water warms this time of year. I generally stay in 70-to-90 foot of water. Anything shallower I do not seem to catch as big of fish. Also, don’t forget grouper season is coming up in a couple months so it’s a great time to check your offshore rocks and ledges for fish beginning to stack up.

Amberjacks will also begin to be plentiful again as we work our way to the summer months coming fast.

Stay safe out there as the march winds can make for some rough conditions.

Tight lines and make some memories!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Colton Hester

Sonna Girl Fishing Charters

(772) 293-5342

colton@sonnagirlfishing.com

www.sonnagirlfishing.com