Fort Pierce Offshore: May 2022

May is a great time of year to fish here in sunny south Florida.

Offshore there are finally waves of mahi mahi coming through in 90 to 120 foot of water. The best tactics have been live baiting with greenies and pilchards around weed lines and temperature change edges, as well as trolling lures and ballyhoo anywhere from 4-to-6 miles per hour down the edges of these breaks. Always be sure to be on the lookout for multiple fish together as mahi love to swim in schools. There are also some fish out deeper in the 150 foot-plus water. However, I find the most productive water is 90 to 120 feet. There are a few cruising sailfish to be caught as well as a nice influx of wahoo. These can be caught using the same methods as mahi fishing.

On the bottom there are some big mangroves being caught in 60 to 90 foot of water. Look for the rocky reef areas and be sure to use a long leader. I prefer a 30-to-50-pound fluorocarbon leader anywhere from 7-to-12 foot long depending on what the current will allow. Grouper season is now open as well, so a live pilchard on the bottom with an 80 pound leader is a great option. There are some grouper out deeper in 120-to-200 foot. However, I find that I can get a lot of grouper bites while snapper fishing on the shallower reef. Be sure to get the fish up fast as the sharks have been horrible out there lately.

Inside the reef there are plenty of king mackerel to be caught trolling live bait, as well as a lot of cobia around right now. The key is to look for bait schools around the artificial reefs. These predator fish will be nearby to feast on this bait.

Good luck and tight lines!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Colton Hester

