Fort Pierce Offshore: Oct. 2021

The October fishing is red hot. The top bite in the 60-to-80-foot range has been producing very nice kingfish and cobia. The best baits have been live greenies and live sardines on a wire rig. There has also been some mahi-mahi around the 80-to-100-foot range.

On another note, bottom fishing Is staring to heat up. As we fish the 80-to-100-foot area from Fort Pierce to Sebastian, we are seeing very nice mutton snapper and mangrove snapper. These fish are being caught on live sardines and cut frozen sardines. Using a 50 pound 8-foot fluorocarbon leader has been found to be the best approach for landing these muttons and mangroves.

There has also been some dolphin caught in 100-to-500 feet of water out of Fort Pierce. The bait of choice has been trolling ballyhoo at the speed of 5-to-7 miles per hour. This has proven the best results for those tasty green fish. There have also been some sailfish caught in this depth range using ballyhoo as well. We are still a little early for a wahoo bite but be ready to get after those wahoo speed trolling within the next month!

Good luck and tight lines!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Colton Hester

Sonna Girl Fishing Charters

(772) 293-5342

colton@sonnagirlfishing.com

www.sonnagirlfishing.com