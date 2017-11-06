From the Shore: Nov. 2017

The land based angler will be very happy with the variety of fish that shows up in November. Pompano and flounder will be showing up around our jetties and beaches in good numbers. It’s pretty hard to beat a double hook surf rig. Make sure a little yellow float above the hook and a piece of fish bites tipped with fresh clam is something you’re using on the beach. Fishing around the jetties can be a different story. Fishing for the flounder and other species a live shrimp with a ¼-ounce or 3/8-ounce T&A jig head will definitely be my bait of choice. If I am going to use an artificial lure my choices would be a ¼-ounce Bass Assassin jig head with a Bass Assassin Sea Shad. Drunk Monkey or Panhandle Moon with be my color of choice for the flounder. The artificial lure of choice for the pompano will be a ¼-ounce or a 3/8-ounce pompano jig from T&A Jigs. Pink and chartreuse will be my color of choice.

Now getting into the river. The mullet will still be around, just maybe a little harder to find. But that could be a good thing. Now that the fish don’t have as many options of food, the angler’s chances of catching a good quality fish goes way up. Using top water lures at first light will be very exciting because this time of year I find that I catch quite a few red fish on top water lures, which is always an awesome way to start your morning. Once the sun pops up, you want to go to a darker Bass Assassin lure. This time of year, I find myself using a little bit bigger bait. The Bass Assassin Die Dapper is a little bit bigger then the Sea Shad. And I normally get better quality fish on the bigger bait. Snook will also be on the menu, but remember that season closes in December. Look for them to be just as active as the red fish blowing up on your top waters multiple times before they finally grab it and the drag starts screaming off your reel. Don’t forget to always pinch their tail. The legal-size limit and bag limit is one fish per person per day and the fish has to measure 28-inches to 32-inches with a pinch tale on the East Coast of Florida.

Also, don’t forget to have fun on the water because it is called fishing and not catching. Learning something every time and meeting new people is always something that makes a good day of fishing.

FORECAST BY: Jayson Arman

That’s R-Man Land Based Fishing Services

Thatsrman4677@gmail.com

(772) 530-8080