From the Land: April 2021

April’s fishing forecast will consist of some spring mullet run action. The spring run is not as big as the fall run, but it still can be very exciting for some topwater action early mornings and late evenings on big snook.

The flats and seawalls typically hold some big fish this time of year. This is also a great time for big seatrout. Understanding the size of the bait that is in the area you are fishing can be the most important thing to determine. Some days four-inch topwater plug will work best and other days a bigger six-inch size topwater will make the difference between you getting hookups or watching your buddy get hookups.

If you find the fish are getting picky, downsize to a D.O.A. Shrimp and “slow and low” will be the technique. It will be important to have good tide flow at your spot so you have lots of bait flushing though your area. You will also find bridge fishing at night will really get hot if bait is moving through.

I like throwing No Live Bait Needed (NLBN) swimbaits and topwater plugs during this time of year. This will also be a time to consider walking the beach at sunrise and sunset for some great action. It will be best on days with the higher tides that will bring the fish closer to the beach.

Pompano will still be a fish to target so have two different types of spinning rods, one 7 foot light action and one 8 foot rod heavy action. Having big swimbaits and small jigs will help you cover lots of options.

Springtime can also be very good for bass fishing if you are inclined to do some freshwater fishing. Throwing frogs in your local canals around sunset can help you get through a tough day at work. Also, daylight savings time will allow you to fish a little later in the evening.

Good luck on your next adventure and always try to learn something new when you are on the water.

That’s R-Man land-based fishing over and out.

FORECAST BY: Jayson Arman

