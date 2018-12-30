From the Land: Jan. 2019

If you are in to beach fishing, January’s fishing forecast is for you. January is all about pompano, bluefish, Spanish mackerel, and other species.

For the pompano you want to have an 11-foot or 12-foot surf rod. Tsunami Airwave is my preference. Okuma 55 Azores with 30-pound braid for my reel of choice, your standard yellow float with red bead chicken rig, and for bait I like to put a piece of Fishbites and add a sand flea or a salted piece of clam.

For the bluefish and mackerel, you can’t go wrong with a 3/8-ounce T&A flash minnow in green. Some days just having an 8-foot spinning rod with 20-pound braid and a 1-ounce silver spoon will catch you a little bit of everything from jack’s, bluefish, mackerel, and lady fish. These are just some of the species you will find along local beaches in January.

Sea trout fishing should be on fire. Sometimes there will be a lot of small schooling fish but if you want to find that big gator sometimes you just have to fish in areas where the schoolie’s are not. Sea trout will eat their young so sometimes just fishing the outside edges of a school will pick you up a beautiful Indian River gator sea trout. In the cooler months I like fishing a D.O.A. shrimp in the clear and gold color. “SLOW AND LOW” is the trick. Also, another tip it’s not as important to get out at first light as it can be to sometimes fish the incoming tide, which will warm up the river.

Good luck on your next adventure! This is Jayson Arman of That’s R-Man Land Based Fishing signing off for now. Always remember to keep your line wet and your rod bent.

FORECAST BY: Jayson Arman

That’s R-Man Land Based Fishing Services

[email protected]

(772) 530-8080