From the Land: May 2019

Fishing in May here on the Treasure Coast, definitely look for some big seatrout in the very early morning and the evening hours on a higher outgoing tide. The bigger sea trout will be feeding on bigger bait fish so upsize your top waters to a Super Spook or Top Dog. Both lures will give a bigger profile to the fish so you might not get many bites, but you will get quality fish.

Also in May, there will be more snook migrating into the back waters by the spillways. These fish will feed on blue gill, tilapia, small bass and even turtles. Everything and anything that is falling over that spillway will be fair game for these snook. Best bet will be four-to-eight-inch swim baits. May can also be a very good time for pompano on the beach. Look for higher outgoing tides, use a double hook rig with a yellow float and a small piece of fish baits with either fresh sand fleas or salted clams.

When you are on the beach, make sure you also bring an extra spinning rod with either some “metals” to cast like a diamond jig or a spoon. There will be fish migrating down the coast, but they could be out of casting range. Also look for bait fish migrating down the beach and have small bait fish imitations like a LIVETARGET three-inch greenie in the green and black color.

Snook season ends June 1. This could be a great time of year to catch your first snook. You will find fish from the backwaters of canals throughout the Intracoastal and even starting to show up on the beach.

We have been on a good warming trend, so don’t be surprised if you see the silver king (tarpon) rolling around on some calm mornings. I always like to have a suspending jerk bait in a black and silver or green and silver color pattern. You also better have a D.O.A. Bait Buster (aka BB King). I have caught some of my largest snook on this lure. They have a couple different models. On the flats, I like the shallow runner, at the spillways I like the deep runner, and at the jetties or beaches I like the trolling model. Invest in a couple, they will not let you down.

May can be very exciting for land-based anglers. Get out on the water!

FORECAST BY: Jayson Arman

That’s R-Man Land Based Fishing Services

(772) 530-8080