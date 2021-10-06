From the Land: Oct. 2021

October means mullet run. This will be some of the most exciting fishing of the year. How do you make your bait stand out during this time? Here are a couple tricks of mine during this annual event:

(1) Use bigger mullet when smaller mullet are around and usesmaller mullet when bigger ones are around. This will make it easier for the fish to target their meal.

(2) Focus on using artificial lures such as topwater plugs swimbaits and diving plugs. This will help you fish the whole water column.

Remember snook season is open and you are allowed one fish per day per person. The fish must measure between 28- and 32-inches with a pinched tail. If the fish are being picky, don’t forget about a D.O.A. Shrimp or a live shrimp. Everything and anything will eat a shrimp.

Try rigging the live shrimp on a A&S Jig head ¼-ouce and slow reel it in or try to focus on bumping the bottom. Don’t be surprised if the “Silver King” (a.k.a. tarpon) shows up to the party.

Always be prepared for anything during the mullet run. I try to bring a couple different rods for this time of year. My 7-foot 9-inch Okuma Silver Slayer rod is perfect for bigger snook and tarpon. For a reel, I have an Okuma Cedros CJ 8000 with 40-pound braid and 60-to-100-pound leader.

In the river, the action will be hot. Look for broken up schools of bait. This will tell you that some predators have been feeding on them. Get out early, the bait will be on the move, and you will be too. Don’t get frustrated out there because there will be 1,000,000’s of mullet and yours has a hook in it so try to think of how to make yours stand out.

Good luck on your next adventure That’s R-Man Land Based fishing over and out.

FORECAST BY: Jayson Arman

That’s R-Man Land Based Fishing Services

Thatsrman4677@gmail.com

(772) 530-8080