From the Shore: Dec. 2020

December’s forecast can be like November’s, as cool fronts approach, fishing will be good. When the change in season comes, it will make it tough at times.

I find myself doing some different things this time of year. Flounder fishing during slack tides around your bridges and jetties will be a pattern in December. Using live shrimp on jig heads ¼-ounce to ⅜-ounce jig head or small bait fish on a fish finder rig 1-ounce to ¼-once slide weights depending on your current and wind.

Pompano fishing on the beach can be also a pattern. I try to focus on using Fish Bites and clam combination is my preferred technique. Having a good surf rod, like a Tsunami 12-foot surf rod, will help you get out a little further. Also, using fluorocarbon in your pompano rig can help increase bites.

In the river, trout fishing will be hot if you can find seagrass. It’s not that easy to find these days in the Indian River Lagoon but where there is some you will find a good concentration of sea trout. I like using Bass Assassin Sea Shad and D..OA. Shrimp when the water drops. I have a technique called “low and slow”. Rigging the sea shad with a weedless hook instead of a jig head will give it a slower fall. Using the D.O.A. Shrimp giving it extra hard twitches with an extra couple seconds of doing nothing. These techniques will work good on multiple species of fish.

I also want to announce I am running my “Buy One Get One Fishing Special” for the holidays from now until Christmas. My guided fishing trips will be $100 for two people. The certificate will be valid for one year from the date of purchase.

Good luck on your next adventure…That’s R Man over and out.

FORECAST BY: Jayson Arman

That’s R-Man Land Based Fishing Services

Thatsrman4677@gmail.com

(772) 530-8080