From the Shore: Oct. 2017

Fishing in October along the Treasure Coast can be very exciting for the land based angler. The mullet will be pushing in the Indian River Lagoon and the St. Lucie River. By this time of year, you probably won’t have to look very hard for bait. Some areas that will hold plenty of bait will be any of the smaller creeks in the St. Lucie River. If you are fishing in the Indian River Lagoon, go to the side of the river that the wind is coming from. This will help you find more bait.

Now that you understand where the mullet are, it’s time to understand on what to use. Yes. a live mullet will be pretty hard to beat. But also understand if you are putting your mullet in a school of hundreds of other mullet and yours is the only one with a hook in it, your odds might not seem very good. My suggestion would be to have a handful of different lures that look like the bait that is around, and having the right size can be very important, which means sometimes lures that are as big as 10-inches.

These are some of my suggestions for an artificial lure. Live Target makes some of the most realistic lures imaginable. D.O.A. Lures makes probably my most confident lure for the mullet run. I have caught so many big snook and tarpon on a D.O.A. Bait Buster. If you are not using this lure during this time of year, I will not be mad at you. But if you are the person that is always going to use live bait, try a couple small things to make your mullet stand out. Putting a very small cut on the side of the bait, cutting one of his fins, and/or hooking the bait In different places of its body will increase your chances of out-fishing your buddy.

These are just some of the things to look for during the month of October. The Indian River Lagoon and the St. Lucie River is a very diverse area. Follow the tides. Make sure you are on the water at dark “30”. And don’t forget to have fun. It is called fishing and not catching.

FORECAST BY: Jayson Arman

