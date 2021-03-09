From the Shore: March 2021

Fishing in March can be a transition month. As this time of year, we are getting away from cool fronts and starting to approach some South Florida heat. Getting out early can be important. When I am planning to go wade fishing, I’m normally done by 9 a.m. The wind will normally pick up after this time. Looking for good moving water will increase your odds if you find this condition at sunrise or sunset.

March will also be a time of year where more bait fish are starting to show up. Throwing top water plugs at first light will be very exciting. After the sun pops up, I will normally tie on a D.O.A. Shrimp. Switching up these techniques is important but understanding when to apply these techniques can be difficult. If there is a slight ripple on the surface, I will normally start with a top water. If there is no ripple, I am normally starting with a D.O.A. Shrimp.

I also spend a lot of time on the beach this time of year focusing on the black tip shark migration. These fish push down our coast during February, March and sometimes into April. I will also bring an assortment of fishing rods. Some day’s there will be non-stop bluefish action and other days you won’t be able to walk away from your rod without having a shark ripping your line off of your reel.

March is very good fishing if you know what condition to look for. This is also a great time of year to get out at night and do some snook fishing. When you have very strong winds, pick up your Flair Hawks and start throwing. Bridge fishing and fishing around inlets will be hot for snook. But, do not be surprised if you catch a giant doormat flounder on some of these trips.

I also spend a lot of time in March bass fishing because throwing a frog along a canal bank in the afternoon after working and getting a solid blow up is a great way to end your day.

Always remember it is called fishing and not called catching. Try to learn something every time you go and enjoy every moment spent on the water.

That’s R-Man Land Based Fishing over and out.

FORECAST BY: Jayson Arman

That’s R-Man Land Based Fishing Services

Thatsrman4677@gmail.com

(772) 530-8080