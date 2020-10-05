From the Shore: Oct. 2020

October means mullet run!

Along the beaches of south Florida, and here in Stuart, FL every fall we have a migration of mullet. That means some of the most exciting fishing will take place. Schools of big tarpon and snook will be blasting the mullet.

Higher tides at the beach and outgoing tides in the river is what you want to look for. Using a live mullet can be a great option, but I like getting them on lures. For anglers who are going to target these fish using artificial baits, here are some of my favorites during the mullet run: Savage Gear Pulse Tail Mullet, Live Target Mullet, D.O.A. Bait Buster and No Live Bait Needed swim baits will all be good choices. Also keep in mind when these fish are eating mullet, sometimes they will get tired of eating them and look for something else to eat. If this happens and the bite slows down, I recommend going to a live shrimp or artificial shrimp.

There should also be some good snapper fishing around mangrove shorelines with some deep water nearby. These fish will prefer a live shrimp or small bait fish on a 1/0 circle hook with 20-pound leader.

Flounder will also be on the menu. They can be a little harder to target. When the finger mullet show-up, normally your bridges and inlets during slower tides will be where you want to target these fish using a ¼-ounce or ¾-ounce T&A jig head with a finger mullet. When fishing for flounder you may lose some tackle but make sure you are bouncing off the bottom to stay in the zone where the flounder like to hang out.

By the way, also be on the look-out for some amazing fish dip from Crab Island Seafood now available at Billy Bones Bait and Tackle in Port St. Lucie and Stuart. It is delicious! That’s R-Man over and out and good luck on your next adventure.

FORECAST BY: Jayson Arman

