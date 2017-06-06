Full Moon Wahoo e-Tournament Series

The West Palm Beach Fishing Club (WPBFC) is launching its first wahoo tournament centered around the three full moons of summer. Three separate Saturdays: June 10th, July 15th, and August 5th with the weigh station set up at Sailfish Marina. Cash payouts will be awarded to the top three boats of each full moon fishing day, and to the boat with the most aggregate weight from all three full moons. Tournament sponsors Penn, Bluefin USA, and Boone Bait are providing additional awards for winning teams.

The idea behind this e-tournament series is angler convenience. The “e” meaning electronic, stresses a simplistic registration & format. Just signup & fish. Tournament entry is only $60 per team, per full moon, or $150 for the whole series. You must be a WPBFC member to register a team, but anyone can participate as team members. The captain’s meeting is optional to attend & will be held at Twisted Trunk Brewery on Thursday, June 8th at 6pm. If craft beer isn’t incentive enough to come out, Pig-Sty BBQ is catering the event, at no charge to registered teams. If you’re fishing this summer, you can’t afford to miss this tournament with free food, free craft beer, cash payouts, awesome prizes, and a hot bite thanks to the full moon. Follow @westpalmbeachfishingclub on Instagram & Facebook for tournament details, updates and standings.

Annual membership in the WPBFC costs $80 for adults, $25 for juniors (age 10 – 18) and $15 for pee wee’s (kids up to 9 years old). Family memberships are available for $150. There’s a $15.00 processing fee for new members. For info on other WPBFC events, visit www.westpalmbeachfishingclub.org or call (561) 832-6780.