FWC: 2018 Lionfish Challenge

Find a tagged fish, win up to $5,000

The 2018 Lionfish Challenge starts May 19 and rewards lionfish harvesters with prizes for removing lionfish. This year’s program will include a new tagged-lionfish component. Catch an FWC-tagged lionfish and win up to $5,000. Other prizes will be awarded for lionfish removal. Participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial categories will be crowned the 2018 Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. Register today or learn more about the program at MyFWC.com/Lionfish.

