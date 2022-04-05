FWC Updates: FWC Approves Limited Recreational Harvest Of Goliath Grouper In State Waters

FWC Approves Limited Recreational Harvest of Goliath Grouper

in State Waters

At its March meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a limited, highly regulated recreational harvest of goliath grouper in state waters beginning Spring 2023.

This unique recreational opportunity is possible through conservation efforts by state and federal agencies that aided in the goliath grouper population rebuilding over the course of three decades, following years of overfishing. This limited harvest will allow access to a fishery that has been closed since 1990 by issuing up to 200 harvest permit tags via random-draw lottery.

This approved recreational harvest of goliath grouper includes:

A recreational harvest of up to 200 goliath per year, with a maximum of 50 from Everglades National Park.

A required recreational goliath harvest permit and tag, issued via a random-draw lottery, to legally harvest a goliath ($150 for residents, $500 for non-residents).

Limiting harvest to one fish per person per open season with permit and tag, non-transferable.

A March 1 through May 31 season.

Allowable gear will be hook-and-line only.

A slot limit of 24 to 36 inches total length.

Harvest would be permitted in all state waters except those of Martin County south through the Atlantic coast of the Keys, all of the St. Lucie River and its tributaries, and Dry Tortugas National Park.

Post-harvest requirements, such as proper utilization of the harvest tag, reporting harvest data and submitting a fin clip for genetic analysis.

Harvest will continue to be prohibited in federal waters.

“After decades of closure to this fishery, we welcome this opportunity for a highly regulated, limited take of goliath grouper,” said FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood. “In addition, the post-harvest data reporting will help guide future management decisions for this species.”

FWC staff have gathered stakeholder comments on this topic since 2017 from its commenting webpage, various Commission meetings and workshops. This opportunity is intended to provide access to this fishery while balancing the values of various stakeholder groups. Goliath grouper over 36 inches in length will continue to be prohibited from harvest as well as those in heavy dive ecotourism areas. This limited harvest is not intended to address fishing depredation concerns.

For more information, including the March 2022 Commission meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”

Dolphinfish Rule Changes Approved by FWC for Atlantic State Waters

At its March meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved regulation changes for dolphin (mahi-mahi) in Atlantic state waters.

Changes effective May 1 include:

Reducing the recreational daily bag limit from 10 to 5 fish per person.

Reducing the private recreational daily vessel limit from 60 to 30 fish per vessel.

Clarifying in rule that captain and crew bag limits are prohibited statewide.

In recent years, stakeholders have expressed concerns about seeing fewer and smaller dolphin in southeast Florida and the Keys, and FWC recreational landings analyses support these observations.

For more information, including the March 2022 Commission meeting presentations, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”

For current recreational dolphinfish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Dolphinfish.” This page will be updated with the new regulations when they take effect.

FWC Commission Approves Rules to Allow Production, Sale of Largemouth Bass

At their March meeting, Commissioners with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved rules to allow for the production and sale of Florida largemouth bass as a food product.

Statutory changes made during the 2021 legislative session sanctioned the sale of Florida largemouth bass produced in aquaculture facilities for food. Staff worked with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) to ensure continued genetic conservation of Florida’s iconic freshwater game fish. Key points from the approved rule language include:

• Allow for the culture and sale of Florida largemouth bass as a food fish.

• Incorporate FWC’s Genetic Authentication Standards for Florida largemouth bass into rule by reference.

• Prohibit the importation into or transportation within the state of any live bass species, except permitted Florida largemouth bass that meet FWC’s largemouth bass Genetic Authentication Standards.

• Require any shipment of live bass in Florida to be accompanied with documentation required by FDACS and FWC.

Prior to presentation of the draft rules at the December Commission meeting, FWC staff held four public meetings and solicited online comments from stakeholders. Both angling and industry stakeholders attended meetings and their combined input was taken into consideration and utilized during the rule drafting process.

“We appreciate the ongoing collaboration with FDACS, and we are confident in the established protocols in place to protect Florida’s iconic gamefish,” said Commissioner Gary Lester.

For more information, including the March 2022 Commission meeting presentations, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”