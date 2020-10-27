FWC UPDATE: Fish Art Contest | Help Needed, Bobcats, River Otters and Gray Fox Sightings

FWC to host Florida State-Fish Art Contest

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in partnership with Wildlife Forever, is eager to announce they will host the Florida State-Fish Art Contest. Students in kindergarten through twelfth grade can compete in this free contest for a chance to win state and national honors, and prizes. This program inspires creativity while developing the next generation of anglers and conservationists.

Florida winners will be selected by the FWC in four grade categories, kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh through ninth grade and tenth through twelfth grade. State winners will advance to the National Competition to be judged for top prizes such as the Best of Show. The deadline to enter is March 31, 2021, so start designing today!

“We are committed to increasing youth participation in freshwater and saltwater fishing through this effort,” said Eric Sutton, Director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “The State-Fish Art program is a unique and creative way to connect to youth anglers and the FWC is proud to be sponsoring the initiative for Florida.”

To enter, students from Florida should submit their entry consisting of the following:

An original horizontal 9”x12” piece of artwork featuring any fish from the Official Fish List.

A piece of creative writing, no longer than one page, about the chosen species (required for grades 4-12).

A Florida State-Fish Art Contest entry form.

Participants may choose to mail their entry to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, ATTN: Laura Rambo, Florida Fish Art Contest, 620 S Meridian Street

Tallahassee, FL 32301.

Participants also have the option to submit photos or a scanned copy of their entry to R3@MyFWC.com. For contest information, entry forms and the Fish On! Lesson Plan, visit www.StateFishArt.org.

Furbearer Management & Research Team Seek Publics Help on Bobcats, River Otters, Red Fox and Gray Fox Sightings

The FWC’s furbearer management and research team needs your help documenting the current range of bobcats, river otters, and red fox and gray fox in Florida. The division is trying to increase the amount of data regarding distribution of these key furbearer species and seeks your assistance by reporting sightings of bobcats, otters, and foxes.

As you go about your normal daily activities, FWC asks you to keep an eye out for live animals, trail camera pictures, or road-killed animals to help with this effort. You can report your observations on a mobile device using the Bobcat-Otter-Fox Survey in the Survey 123 App which is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. (download instructions are below). You can also report using the web-based tool. This survey will be active through Dec. 31, 2020.

Your contributions are vital to this project’s success. If you have questions, please contact Buddy.Welch@MyFWC.com or Hannah.Plumpton@MyFWC.com.