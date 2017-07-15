Gag Grouper Season Underway in the Gulf

Gag grouper opened for recreational harvest in most state and all federal Gulf of Mexico waters June 1st and will remain open through to December 31st.

Monroe County is excluded from this season because it follows the Atlantic state season. Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor, and Jefferson counties are also excluded from this opening because they have their own season from April 1-June 30. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will discuss extending this shorter four-county season at the July commission meeting in Orlando. Learn more or comment on these changes at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.

Gulf state waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles. Federal waters begin where state waters end and extend to 200 nautical miles.

The minimum size limit for gag grouper in Gulf waters is 24 inches total length, and the daily bag limit is two fish per person within the four-grouper-per-person aggregate limit.

If you plan to fish for gag grouper in Gulf state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required). To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Gulf Reef Fish Survey” under “Reef Fish.” Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.