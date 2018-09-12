Anglers came from across the country Aug. 4-5 to participate in the 15th Annual Carabelle Kingfish Shootout in Florida.

The event, presented by C-Quarters Marina, featured 49 teams, and more 200 anglers hit the waters off Franklin County to land the prized king mackerel. They were met with wonderful weather and favorable seas.

Capt. Joe Jernigan, of Tifton, Ga., led Team Outta Sight and steered his 26’ Pro Line Super Sport roughly 30 miles offshore to the winning fish. Their kingfish weighed a whopping 39 pounds, 1 ounce to claim the $5,000 purse.

The giant king ate a free-lined pinfish just seconds before the team was about to reel it in and move. Spencer Ensley fought the fish for nearly 45 minutes using a 4500 series Saragosa reel with light line and light leader material. Spencer noted that the kings seemed scattered and that good live bait was hard to come by. At least six other kings they had hooked got away; one was clearly bigger than their winning fish. Light line and slow trolling in the clear Gulf waters were keys to their success.

Capt. Joe, Spencer, Eric Moore and Jacob Smith have fished this event for the last eight years, and they really enjoy the great fishing and supporting a great charity. That they won was just an added bonus, but like all competitors, they really wanted that win and will be back next year to defend their title.

Coming in second was the Outlaw Oyster Co. with a 37.4-pound bruiser that paid $4,000. Third place went to T-Time. Their 34.7-pounder earned $3,000.

In the Spanish mackerel division, Team Reel Skills II brought in a 5.7-pound Spanish for the winning payout of $2,000. Not a bad prize for a little fish! The king fish division paid 10 places and the Spanish division paid three.

Youth Angler winner Colton Humphries and Lady Angler winner Denita Sasser took home additional fishing tackle and equipment prizes for hauling in the biggest fish in those respective categories. Prizes were provided courtesy of Coastal Angler Magazine, Fisherman’s Choice and Howell Tackle.

Carabelle Kingfish Shootout Charity

This event raised $85,025 for the Leukemia Research Foundation and pushed the total money raised to over $1 million! The Crowder family and volunteers run this event every year, keeping their promise to the late Lisa Crowder Jackson, to do everything they can to fight leukemia, the disease that took her way too early in life.

Come out to Carrabelle next year and spend a weekend experiencing what this amazing part of old Florida has to offer. The food is spectacular, the scenery is breathtaking, the fish peel drag like freight trains, and the cause is one you’ll feel great about supporting while you fish for a cure.

For more information on the Carabelle Kingfish Shootout go to http://www.c-quartersmarina.com/ or call C-quarters Marina at (850) 697- 8400.