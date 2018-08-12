Season Of The Goliath Groupers

Fall in Florida… is that even a thing? In south Florida, where two seasons reign supreme, hot and hotter, locals relish the warm coastal water that flows into our Florida fall. And we’re not alone.

While the rest of Florida gets ready for school to begin, divers get ready for “Goliath season!” Each year, between August and September, Goliath groupers migrate in by the hundreds to spawn around the wrecks and reefs surrounding Palm Beach County. And every fall, divers also flock to Palm Beach County to take the plunge, cameras in hand, to capture images of these behemoth fish. Palm Beach County, Fla. is a special place for these fish, as this is the last known aggregation site for the species. They’re so special to the county, in fact, that in 2016, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners declared September as Goliath Grouper Scuba Diving Awareness Month!

Growing up to 8 feet long and weighing about 400 pounds, Goliath groupers are the gentle giants of the sea. Goliaths primarily feed on crustaceans, but they’ve been known to steal an opportunistic meal from an unsuspecting angler or diver, especially during mating aggregations. Historically, fishermen loved to catch goliath grouper as they were considered to be of fine food quality. However, research now shows that the flesh of Goliath grouper is high in mercury content. Even juvenile fish are demonstrating levels considered too high for consumption.

Disappearing Goliath Groupers

Because they are relatively curious fish and unafraid of divers, they are easily harvested, especially around aggregation time. This has led to a severe decline worldwide in the goliath grouper population. A harvest ban put into place in 1990 in Florida attempted a population recovery. A ban in the Caribbean in 1993 followed, and is still in effect. The IUCN considers the goliath grouper critically endangered. A long recovery time is expected as these fish exhibit slow growth rates.

So, what does that mean for divers in Palm Beach County? We celebrate the season of the goliath by photographing and diving with them as often as we can. Pura Vida Divers hosts several dives weekly to see these amazing fish up close and personal.

To participate in dive charters for Goliath groupers, contact Pura Vida through their website at www.puravidadivers.com.

By Shana Phelan

Photo by Andrea Whitaker.