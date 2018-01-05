Grand River Fishing Report and Forecast

By: Greg Knapp

The Grand River as long as it stays open during the month of January continues to produce steelhead and a few lake run browns. The fish are usually spread throughout the river system but the easiest access and largest concentrations are usually at 6th Street Dam or if you live further east check out Webber Dam. For the trout species try fishing with plugs, spinners, floats, flies, or bottom bouncing in the slower winter water. Spawn or waxworms on jigs are top producers usually. Check out the tributaries as well, they usually continue to give up fish throughout the winter as long as they do not freeze over.

Greg Knapp

Getting Bit Guide Service

616-570-2946

www.gettingbitguideservice.com