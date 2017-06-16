Grand Slam KDW Joins 150 Boats to Benefit Local Charities

The 22nd Annual Grand Slam KDW was held at the Riverwalk Events Plaza in Jupiter on May 12 & 13, 2017. The tournament is in memory of Grand Slam KDW founder, Richard Black, who passed away in October of 2014. The tournament saw 150 boats compete for over $50,000 in cash and prizes. “Thanks to the community’s tremendous support, we are so happy to continue Richard’s vision to bring the community together for a great day of fishing while benefitting local charities,” said Kathy Black, Richard’s wife. Since 1996, the KDW has raised over $500,000 for various local charities. Proceeds from this year’s tournament will be donated to charities including the Coastal Conservation Association, Rendina Family Foundation and AustinBlu Foundation.

As the boats returned to the docks the excitement grew. The competition started right away as both the male and female overall winning fish were brought to scales at Sailfish Marina. To make the festivities even more enjoyable, participants family and friends could hang out at the Square Grouper or Sailfish Marina to cheer them on and take pictures.

In the heaviest overall KDW male angler division, Will Lightle weighed in a 39.6lb kingfish aboard “Clean Slate”. Kari Townsend was the winner of the heaviest overall female angler weighing a 43.1lb kingfish on the “Sword A Broke”. The kingfish division also saw some nice size fish with first place winner Kimberly Fenn weighing in a 40.6lb kingfish. In the dolphin division, Tifton Lucky on the boat “Life is Good” brought in a 22.78lb dolphin to take first place.

Only one wahoo was caught this year by Shawna Clark who brought in a 34.6lb wahoo on the boat “Reel Crackers”. Logan Clevenger on the boat “Sword A Broke” took home first place in the Junior Division with a 20.4lb kingfish. The meat division saw a 41.4lb cobia caught by Alan Winchel, a 27.4 blackfin tuna caught by Matt Collins, an 8.84lb mutton snapper by Krystal Ward and a 6.71lb grouper by Steve Manley.

All the winners received their checks, trophies and other great prizes during the awards party. For more information on the tournament and a full list of all our winners visit the website at fishgrandslamkdw.com