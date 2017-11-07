Granders Abound in Tropical North Queensland

The waters surrounding Australia are internationally renowned for some of the best sportfishing in the world, and Lizard Island on the Great Barrier Reef provides an exceptional platform from which to be part of the action. The waters off tropical North Queensland, including the iconic Great Barrier Reef, are considered the black marlin capital of the world, with many eager sports fishers flocking to the area annually during the storied marlin season.

There is no better way to truly experience Australian sportfishing than with a visit to Lizard Island.

Lizard Island, located 17 miles off the coast of Tropical North Queensland, is the most northern resort on the reef and is in the heart of the best sportsfishing grounds. The resort boasts unrivalled access to the Great Barrier Reef, so it is no surprise that fishing is one of Lizard Island’s most popular experiences.

Lizard Island offers fishing charters to both the inner and outer reef on the luxury fishing vessel Fascination III. The inner reef takes only 15 minutes to reach and fish species include mackerel, queenfish, trevally, and other pelagic species. For those looking to catch something a little larger, a 50-minute trip to the outer reef should do the trick. Here it is not uncommon to catch mackerel, tuna, trevally, mahi-mahi, sailfish and black marlin at the right time of the year.

While there are a variety of fishing experiences and species in the waters surrounding Lizard Island, the real draw is black marlin. Each year from September to December, the celebrated black marlin return to the area. For seven days in October each year, the Black Marlin Classic draws fishermen from all over the world to try their luck at catching one of these famous giants. For these seven days, Anchor Bay is inundated with eager fishermen seeking to catch a grander—a marlin heavier than 1,000 pounds. It is not uncommon in these waters. All black marlin fishing in the region is “tag and release” based, and limited to a particular area to ensure protection and conservation of this captivating species.

Whether you are interested in a leisurely week of fishing in the beautiful tropical waters off Lizard Island or a serious sportfishing expedition in search of giant black marlin, Lizard Island will not disappoint. Unrivaled access to the iconic Great Barrier Reef, the luxury and seclusion of the resort, and ample opportunities to catch some truly impressive fish make Lizard Island the obvious choice for an Australian fishing adventure. If this isn’t already on your bucket list, it absolutely should be.

For more information, visit the Ultimate Fishing Australia website ultimatefishing.com.au. Check out the four-night Lizard island Fishing package, available at http://ultimatefishing.com.au/australian-fishing-tours/queensland/lizard-island/. Or contact them via email at info@ultimatefishing.com.au or by phone at +61 (0) 8 8354 2348.