Great Smoky Mountain National Park – Tennessee Side

By Chad Fouts

Higher elevation fishing is marvelous right now. With brookies feeding on anything and everything, we are having 50 fish-1/2 days. The rain we’ve had this year is keeping the water a good level and temperature. As far as what to use, it has not mattered much. From hopper patterns down to small parachutes. Ranging in colors from tan and yellow to black and purple. We are still throwing droppers like a pheasant tail and prince nymph. Longer casts have been a little more necessary with the clear water. Lower elevation streams are still producing more on the nymph bite. Not much has changed on patterns to use for that. Little river is still the best lower elevation river to hit. Upper chimney tops has been the hot ticket of late. Road prong has been prime above the second bridge.

Smallmouth

The Smallmouth have officially moved back out to their home water-the French Broad. You can float from knife works down to 7 islands state park and can have a triple digit bass day. But make sure they are running one generator. Seems to be the best time to hit those bronzebacks. You might find some rock bass, white bass and largemouth also.

Holston River

The Holston River is still on point. With generators on and floating, or wading with generators off, it has been producing great numbers and sizes. If you are going to fish this water, make sure you have emergers in your box that you can swing. Seems to be the most effective method. The traditional Holston patterns are still working though. Smallmouth are still hitting everything like crazy below Nances Ferry.

Gatlinburg

They are still stocking every Thursday in town. We are seeing fish caught in every stretch of that river. Fly wise I would throw something flashy- it really doesn’t matter what size. For those of you spin fishing. Either throw bait or a bright color rooster tail or mepps spinner.

Chad Fouts is the Fly Shop Manager at The Smoky Mountain Angler in Gatlinburg, TN. He is a self-described fly fishing junky. If you have any questions about fishing in this area give us a call 865-436-8746