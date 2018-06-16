Gulf States Announce Red Snapper Seasons

Photo courtesy of Larry McGuire/Show Me The Fish Charters

By CAM Staff

With federal approval of Exempted Fishing Permits (EFPs) for red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico, the five Gulf states will manage red snapper seasons in state and federal waters for the 2018-2019 seasons.

The bag-limit in federal waters remains 2 fish per person per day, with a 16-inch minimum length. Every state except Texas has the same limit for its state waters.

Federally permitted for-hire vessels have their own June 1-July 22 season. State permitted for-hire vessels will generally follow the state seasons, but they will only be allowed to harvest red snapper from state waters.

Here’s a quick look at what each state has come up with to manage Gulf red snapper fisheries for 2018.

FLORIDA

The sunshine state has announced a 40-day recreational red snapper season in state and federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico to run June 11-July 20. This season is for private recreational vessels.

For-hire operations without a federal reef fish permit must have a State Gulf Reef Fish Charter on their license, which can be obtained from a tax collectors office free of charge.

All Gulf reef fish anglers are required to sign up for the Gulf Reef Fish Survey. Sign up at the Gulf Reef Fish Survey page at myfwc.com.

ALABAMA

The recreational season in Alabama for private recreational vessels is slated for 47 days in state and federal waters. Red snapper harvest will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 1-Sept. 2, plus July 2-5 and Sept. 3.

Alabama’s season length could change based on when the 985,000-pound recreational quota is met. The catch will be closely tracked through the state’s mandatory Snapper Check App.

LOUISIANA

In Louisiana, the recreational red snapper season for private recreational vessels opened May 25 in state and federal waters. The season will remain open until the recreational quota of 743,000 pounds is met, according to estimates from the LA Creel program. The state might consider amending the season to weekends only if necessary.

A free Recreational Offshore Landing Permit is required for all offshore anglers. It is available through www.wlf.louisiana.gov/rolp.

All anglers will be subject to LA Creel dockside surveys and associated online and phone surveys. These surveys are voluntary, but participation is strongly urged.

MISSISSIPPI

Recreational red snapper season opened May 25 in state and federal waters off Mississippi. The season is projected to run through Sept. 3, Labor Day, with a possible season closure from July 9-22.

The reason for the potential closure is to remain within Mississippi’s 137,949-pound quota, which will be divided between the recreational and for-hire sectors. The recreational quota is 135,149 pounds. The state for-hire quota is 2,800 pounds.

Recreational catches will be monitored through the mandatory Tails N’ Scales reporting program, accessible through the app, as well online at tailsnscales.org or through the call center at 1-844-677-6277.

TEXAS

Texas recently projected an 82-day recreational red snapper season in federal waters starting June 1. Harvest of red snapper in state waters is expected to remain open year-round. Texas has its own 4 fish per day, 15-inch minimum bag limit for state waters.

Once Texas’ allotted poundage is reached, the season will be closed. Download the iSnapper app to report red snapper landings.