Gulf States to Control Recreational Snapper Seasons?

In February, the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management council took steps toward turning over management of the Gulf red snapper fishery to the Gulf states.

By approving Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP) applications for each of the five states on the Gulf of Mexico, the council opened the door for a pilot program that would allow each state to manage recreational fishing for red snapper during 2018 and 2019. Seasons for red snapper harvest would be determined by the respective states, and red snapper landings would be monitored by the states. State seasons would close when a state’s quota is caught.

These EFPs are issued for scientific studies, and this study will determine the effectiveness of state management of the recreational red snapper fishery. At the federal level, NOAA Fisheries now must rule on whether or not to approve the program for implementation.