Hammerhead Tuff Grab Amarra

Hammerhead Tuff Grab spearfishing gloves are the toughest warmwater spearfishing gloves available. Tuff Grabs were designed in Hawaii for use in asspetto spearfishing, which involves the diver descending to the bottom and scratching up substrate to attract inquisitive fish. In this style of ambush diving, normal diving gloves only last weeks. Tuff Grabs last months, saving the diver money in the long run.

A full 5-finger, 2mm neoprene glove with reinforced flexible amarra (synthetic suede) palm and double-stitched gripped reinforcements offer exceptional durability without sacrificing dexterity. Anti-Slip rubberized grips are sewn into each fingertip and palm, leaving the knuckles open for flexibility. Large batting-glove style Velcro enclosures keep the glove tight.

Tuff Grabs are available in both Deep Reef and Pelagic Shatter camouflage to help make you the ultimate predator.

