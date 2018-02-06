Hasselbrink and Hoeneke take first in Backcountry Fishing Association January tournament

The Backcountry Fishing Association kicked off its first 2018 tournament on January 6th. Despite the cold weather, the turnout was great with a fleet of 40 boats participating.

New members Kollin Hasselbrink and Cameron Hoeneke took first-place, weighing in a 3.16-pound trout and a 5-pound redfish, for a total weight of 8.16-pound. The duo took home $718 for their first-place standing.

Second-place went to brothers Kyle and Tyler Engelmann. The duo weighed in a 2.25-pound trout and a 5.90-pound redfish, for a total of 8.15-pounds. The Engelmann’s second-place standing earned the pair $430.80. They also brought in the biggest redfish, winning an extra $210 for the redfish Calcutta.

Troy Wilson and his daughter Taylir Wilson weighed in a 4-pound trout and a 3.69-pound redfish, giving them the third-place win. They took home $287.20 for their total weight of 7.69-pounds, as well as $240 for the trout Calcutta.

The Backcountry Fishing Association annual tournament series is a ten-month circuit, which runs from January through October, with a two-day Classic taking place in October. The artificial lure only tournament gives two-person teams and solo anglers the opportunity to win cash and gain points. Redfish, trout and snook (seasonal) are the qualified species. Anglers attempt to bring one legal fish of each species to the scales for weigh in and live release. Teams must participate in at least five tournaments and pay for eight to be eligible to fish the two-day October Classic. The top five eligible teams with the highest accumulated points from the season will be given a bye from day one. The remaining eligible teams, compete on an elimination basis the first day of the Classic, where only the top five teams of day one will progress to day two to compete against the season point leaders for the grand prize and cash for the top four teams. A Billfish 14-foot boat, motor and trailer combo is the grand prize for the winners.

Membership fees are $25 for the year, and the monthly tournament entry fee is $60 per team. Tournaments are held the first Saturday of each month, with the captain’s meeting taking place the Friday prior at Little Jim Bait and Tackle on the North Causeway, Fort Pierce.

The second tournament of the series takes place on Saturday, February 3 (captain’s meeting on Friday, February 2).

For tournament results or more information, email Zachary Foltz at foltzz@gmail.com, or call (772) 882-8721 or visit Backcountry Fishing Association on Facebook.