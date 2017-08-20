Head Sea VU Dry Full Face Snorkel Mask

Head’s Sea VU Dry Full Face Snorkel Mask represents a revolution in snorkeling. A fantastic product for experienced snorkelers as well as newcomers to the sport, its design brings a new level of comfort to the water.

The Sea Vu Dry’s full-face mask keeps the whole face dry, allowing snorkelers to breathe comfortably through their mouth and nose like they would out of the water. This upgraded design on the traditional mask and snorkel eliminates the inherent discomfort of mouthpieces and provides outstanding breathing circulation. Also, the full-face lens and anti-fog design offer crystal clear vision and a viewing area that is wider than a standard mask.

With sizes and colors to fit most people’s faces as styles, as well as some great accessories like optical lens support and camera support, the Sea Vu Dry Full Face Mask is sure to be a favorite mask of snorkelers everywhere.

