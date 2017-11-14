MIATC Holiday Boat Parade announces Patriotic Holiday Theme

Get ready to deck those towers and trim those transoms with patriotic holiday decor for the Marine Industries Association’s annual holiday boat parade tradition. Three parades, three different locations, and all free for spectators and participants.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, parades will be held both in Stuart and in Fort Pierce. And the Vero Beach parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Stuart parade will begin in Jensen Beach at 6 p.m. near the causeway and travel to The Twisted Tuna in Port Salerno, arriving there at approximately 7:45 p.m.. Prime viewing locations will include Downtown Jensen Beach, the US Sailing Center, Indian Riverside Park, Stuart Causeway, eastern side of Sewall’s Point, Sandsprit Park, and the Manatee Pocket.

The Fort Pierce parade will begin at Taylor Creek near Harbortown Marina at 6:30 p.m. and will proceed past the South Beach Causeway turning around at the Fort Pierce Inlet, then end at the Fort Pierce City Marina and Tiki restaurant at approximately 7:45 p.m.

The Vero Beach parade will begin in the Intracoastal Waterway between the two bridges at 6 p.m. and finish at the Vero Beach City Marina. Viewing stations include Royal Palm Pont and Vero Beach City Marina.

Boats small and large are invited to participate. There is no fee to participate in the parade; all mariners are encouraged to decorate their vessels; and all vessels will receive a Captain’s Thank You gift bag. Awards for the best decorated vessels will be given at the end of all three parades.

Captains meeting for the Stuart parade is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m. at The Twisted Tuna in Port Salerno. Captains meeting for the Fort Pierce parade is Friday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m., at Sailfish Brewery, Fort Pierce. Captains meeting for the Vero Beach parade is Friday, Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m., at Marsh Island Club, Vero Beach.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, visit www.miatc.com, call (772) 692-7599 or email Mmiller.miatc@gmail.com.