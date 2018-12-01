Holiday Gift Ideas for the Stand Up Paddleboarder | SUP Report: December 2018

by Chris Anders, Contributing Writer

Holiday Gift Ideas for the Stand Up Paddleboarder

So with the Holiday Season upon us you may be looking for the perfect gift for that special person in your life. Here are some gift ideas for the people that enjoy the outdoor active lifestyle.

First, you can always buy the big ticket item such as a new board. For the first time rider it is best to start off with a flat water style SUP. These are basic boards that can run from $850 – $1500. You may even want to go on Craigslist and start with a used board which would range from $300-$1000. Now one thing to remember is that, “a good thing ain’t cheap, and a cheap thing ain’t good”. So do your research. All boards are not created equal. However, if you have an advanced rider you should find out their exact board they like, including the dimensions, which are most important. The more advanced boards range from $1,500-$3,000. Don’t forget to see if they are looking for a special paddle. The beginner should just use an adjustable paddle but for advanced riders, again you need to ask them what they are looking for.

Let’s get into accessories like board security, leashes, training GPS, Board Fishing accessories, etc.…

Leashes are very important. To a rider, it is the security of not letting your board get away from you. I prefer a coil leash. It stays out of the water which decreases drag. Leashes run around $35. To accompany that you would need a PFD which is mandatory in most states. The best PFDs for SUP are waist band PFDs. You can connect the leash to the PFD. PFDs cost an average of $69-$120.

For the SUP Fisherman, check out “The BoardFisher” by Board Works. It will hold 2 fishing poles, anchor, all your tackle and bait in a very simplified mesh crate. Plus you can slide your paddle in it when you’re fishing. This you can get online or at West Marine for around $120.00

For SUP Racers you would want 2 very important items; NK Sports Speed Coach which is an advance training system that you can track distances, distance per stroke, stroke count and stroke rate plus much more. This runs around $399. If you’re on a budget try the Garmin Forerunner 10 for $149. The other important item is the Hydration Back Pack. Dakine Waterman Hydration pack is $60.

Now to get all of this to the water you would need a car carrier. Thule board shuttle is a good brand. These board carriers can run from $149-$600.

So now you have a good idea of where to start shopping for that special someone in your life. Happy Holidays from the Palm Beach Boat Club & Paddle Board Shop.

Chris Anders, CEgO

Palm Beach Boat Club & Paddle Board Shop

561-840-1901

www.ThePalmBeachBoatClub.com