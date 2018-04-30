Honoring Our Wounded Veterans

By Robert Nanney

Saturday May 5th is the annual Warriors Weekend in Cherokee for the Project Healing Water Veterans and we need guides. It’s an excellent opportunity to say “Thank You” to the vets that have sacrificed so much for our country. This is a great program spearheaded by Rick Queen. It was rained out last fall and we know that this weekend will come at a busy time but PLEASE come and help if you can. We don’t know the exact number of vets that will come but, in the past, we have hosted 35-40 and we are, again, planning on a big crowd.

Joey Walraven, and his great crew at Rivers Edge Outfitters, on the banks of the “Luftee”, will be the epicenter of activities. Rivers Edge Outfitters is located at 61 Big Cove Road in Cherokee NC. You can also find them on the web at www.wncfishing.com. All vets and volunteers will meet at the shop for breakfast, coffee, and snacks, then the vets and guides will be paired up and sent to the water. Lunch will be served, at about noon at the shop, before returning to the water for the afternoon fishing session.

We realize that a lot of you don’t live close enough to help and we understand that, but many of you do live within a short drive and we would appreciate your participation!

If you have any questions, feel free to contact Rick Queen of project “Healing Waters” at rick.queen@projecthealingwaters.org or 828-550-8487.

Please drop me a note at 4jlufw2rlyriwh@gmail.com and tell me that you will join us for the weekend. You will be blessed. Looking to hear from you soon!