Huge Success: Boynton Beach Firefighter Benevolent Fishing Tournament and Firehouse Chili Cookoff

Boynton Beach, Florida – April 21, 2018

Tournament week began under small craft advisories and ended that way! But, with over one-hundred boats and their brassy captains, our 13th annual Boynton Beach Firefighter Benevolent (BBFBA) Fishing Tournament and Firehouse Chili Cook-off was a huge success! Mackerel royalty and a giant wahoo dominated the leader board. And, Bethesda Memorial Hospital retained their No. 1 ranking for the best chili!

Captains, lady anglers, chili chefs and giddy children from around South Florida competed valiantly for over $10,000.00 in cash and prizes!

The BBFBA would sincerely like to thank all the fishermen, sponsors, vendors; the many volunteers, our Mayor and City Leaders, our firefighters, our retired firefighters, family and friends who all gave so graciously of their time and energy to make this event one of the most successful in our history, and one of the finest tournaments in South Florida!

Thank you everyone!

Kingfish

First: Reel Em In II @ 54.2 pounds ($1,500)

Second: How Ya Reelin’ @ 49 pounds ($1,000)

Third: Slob City @ 48.6 pounds ($500)

Fourth: Bluemoon @ 43.8 pounds ($250)

Fifth: Reel Synergy @ 43 pounds ($150)

Dolphin

First: Renegade @ 23 pounds ($1,500)

Second: Little Bite @ 19.2 pounds ($1,000)

Third: Tuppens @ 15.8 pounds ($500)

Fourth: Sea Shift @ 12.6 pounds ($250)

Fifth: Fenian @ 11.4 pounds ($150)

Wahoo

First: Life of Riley @ 61.4 pounds ($1,500)

Second: Rough and Ready @ 14.0 pounds ($1,000)

Third: Seahatti @ 8.6 pounds ($500)

Fourth: NA

Fifth: NA

Mystery Fish (Bonito)

Hook Em to Cook Em @ 17.2 pounds ($300)

Lady Angler (Kingfish)

Five-O @ 36.2 pounds (Trophy)

Skyler Hunt Jr. Angler Award (Kingfish)

Hook Em to Cook Em @ 25.6 pounds (Trophy)

Chili

First: BMH ($500)

Second: BB SWAT ($300)

Third: Kevin Quinn ($200)